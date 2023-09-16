Chrissy Sakkas, M: 402-659-6270, chrissy.sakkas@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - From the moment you walk into this custom built 4 bedroom ranch you will feel the quality of Platinum Builders construction. This bright open floor plan has high end features and finishes throughout, with no rear neighbors and fully fenced yard. The wide plank English Oak floors throughout the main level and the chef's kitchen featuring Bertazzoni appliances are a dream. Including oversized quartz island, marble backsplash, custom cabinets, induction cooktop, and walk in pantry. The primary suite is a sanctuary with free standing jet bubble tub and walk in shower. The finished lower features a full wet bar, plenty of rec space, additional bedrooms and bathroom. Loads of thoughtful storage throughout. Low maintenance with lawn care, trash services, and snow removal.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $739,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Make sure to vote for favorite athlete in this week's Athlete of the Week poll.
The investigation continues into a fatal accident that occurred early Saturday morning south of Fremont.
Less than one month ago, Matt Rhule said players who fumble "can't play for us." It rang true for Anthony Grant. Why not for Jeff Sims?
A Fremont teenager was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 9, after a fatal crash on South Ridge Road that caused the death of an 18-year-old student …
Matt Rhule didn't inherit a great Nebraska offense, but he didn't deal himself a better one with his offensive coordinator/quarterback combo e…