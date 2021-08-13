4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $745,000

You Have Arrived! Stunning 1.5 story in popular Five Fountains on a large corner lot. Why build when it’s already been done for you! This home is better than new. Modern touches throughout! Tons of space with 3500 SqFt above grade. Gorgeous kitchen with large, sleek marble island, new upgraded appliances and huge walk-in pantry. Open layout with wood floors throughout the main floor. Great office space off the entry with french doors. Amazing main floor master retreat with stackable washer & dryer in the closet. The 2nd floor features a loft area, 3 large bedrooms all with their own bathroom and a second laundry room. Enjoy views off the spacious covered deck. Fully fenced yard. Endless possibilities for the walkout lower level finish, there are plans available. Most furniture is negotiable. You will fall in love with one. Welcome Home!