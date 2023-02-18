Nico Marasco, M: 402-677-7777, nico.marasco@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome to the Villas at Blue Stem Meadows. This exclusive 28 lot community offers its residents peace of mind by providing lawn maintenance and snow removal. Silverthorn Custom Homes is proud to present the Breckenridge. This spacious ranch welcomes you with an abundance of natural light, high end finishes and custom touches throughout. Gather around the oversized island located in the gourmet kitchen and enjoy the practicality and functionality of open concept living. Retreat to your primary suite complete with vaulted ceiling details, spa like bath setting and an ample walk-in closet. As you descend to the lower level you are greeted with oversized windows, expansive rec room with unique details, generous wet bar and an additional flex room designed to meet your imagination. Stand out from the rest, step up to Silverthorn excellence. Villa lots still available. AMA.