 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $750,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $750,000

Justin Lorimer, M: 402-699-1278, justin@lorimerhomesomaha.com, www.lorimerhomesomaha.com - Welcome to this stunning Elkhorn walk out ranch backing to the Zorinsky basin preserve! The open floor plan boasts soaring ceilings, gorgeous lighting, wood floors & abundant natural light. In the kitchen you'll find top of the line appliances, double-ovens, walk-in pantry & a giant island w/ room to entertain. Relax in comfort w/ your favorite beverage on the covered composite deck day or night. A spacious owner's suit boasts a beautiful view overlooking the backyard & wooded area behind, an en-suite bathroom offering double vanities, relaxing tub & tiled walk in shower. The lower level is fully finished & perfect to host gatherings w/ friends & family in the large family room w/full wet-bar, stone fireplace & walkout access to the fenced backyard featuring mature landscaping, large patio & fire pit. Why wait for new construction when you can move right in to this impeccably maintained home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Fremont woman

Police arrest Fremont woman

Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Ninth Street on March 18 in reference to a trespassing complaint.

Police arrest man for trespassing

Police arrest man for trespassing

Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Broad Street at about 11:34 p.m. March 23 in reference to a trespassing complaint.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News