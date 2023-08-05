Chrissy Sakkas, M: 402-659-6270, chrissy.sakkas@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - From the moment you walk into this custom built 4 bedroom ranch you will feel the quality of Platinum Builders construction. This bright open floor plan has high end features and finishes throughout, with no rear neighbors and fully fenced yard. The wide plank English Oak floors throughout the main level and the chef's kitchen featuring Bertazzoni appliances are a dream. Including oversized quartz island, marble backsplash, custom cabinets, induction cooktop, and walk in pantry. The primary suite is a sanctuary with free standing jet bubble tub and walk in shower. The finished lower features a full wet bar, plenty of rec space, additional bedrooms and bathroom. Loads of thoughtful storage throughout. Low maintenance with lawn care, trash services, and snow removal.
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $763,000
