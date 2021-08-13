Don & Val Keeton, M: 402-290-8097, DonKeetonRealtor@cox.net, https://www.omahagalleryofhomes.com - 2-STORY ENTRY, HEARTHROOM KITCHEN W/HICKORY WOOD FLOORING, BEAUTIFUL WOODWORK, CENTER ISLAND, PANTRY, GRANITE & SS APPLIANCES, INCLUDING A GAS RANGE AND DOUBLE OVENS, LARGE MUDROOM AND 1/2 BATH. WALK OUT TO COVERED SEMI ENCLOSED DECK OVERLOOKING HUGE PRIVATE WOODED BACKYARD. THE YARD IS AN OPEN CANVAS JUST WAITING FOR YOU TO PUT YOUR STAMP ON IT....PERHAPS A POOL? ALL BEDROOMS HAVE BATHS AND THERE'S A BONUS ROOM WHICH WOULD BE PERFECT FOR A MEDIA ROOM OR PLAY ROOM. PRIMARY BEDROOM HAS RECESSED CEILINGS, LARGE BATH W/WHIRPOOL AND WALK IN SHOWER AND YOUR OWN PRIVATE RETREAT WITH LARGE COVERED BALCONY W/CEILING FAN AND TILED FLOORS, GREAT FOR YOUR MORNING COFFEE! THE WALK OUT BASEMENT IS OPEN AND LARGE AND PARTIALLY FINISHED W/CARPET. LOTS OF STORAGE, BIG 4-CAR GARAGE!
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $769,900
