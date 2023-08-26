Sue Ellen Kuhl, M: 402-680-1180, sue.kuhl@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Story and 1/2 home ready for you to move into no need to wait to build. Beautifully done with exceptional detail combining classic design with modern twists throughout. A stunning 2 story entrance with curved staircase that opens to the entertainers dream open floor plan. Enjoy the open floor plan complete with a magnificent kitchen with tons of counter space that offers a 48” gas range, huge walk-in pantry with appliance counter, abundance of storage, spacious living areas with a stunning fireplace wall, private mudroom, large windows with natural light and flex room. A large primary suite that leads into a spa like bathroom, double vanities, with a tiled walk-in shower, soaker tub & a spacious master closet. Upstairs offers a huge loft area,3 bedrooms, all with huge walk- in closets, jack & jill bathroom plus a private ¾ bath and a large laundry. Permanent garage epoxy floor installed in 2022. Prof