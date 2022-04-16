Kylie Caniglia, M: 402-681-6733, Kylie.Caniglia@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Wow! Be ready to be impressed with this gorgeous 4-bedroom 1.5 story home in popular Windgate Ranches that backs to a treeline! One of the best lots in Windgate Ranches. Beautifully filled w/exceptional detail combining classic design w/modern twists throughout. A stunning 2 story entrance w/ curved staircase that opens to the entertainers dream open floor plan. Enjoy the open floor plan complete with A magnificent kitchen with tons of counter space that offers a gas cooktop, huge walk-in pantry with coffee bar and abundance of storage, spacious living areas with a stunning fireplace wall, a tiled wall powder bath, private mudroom, an abundance of natural light and flex room. A large primary suite that leads into a spa like bathroom, double vanities, with a tiled walk-in shower, soaker tub & a spacious master closet. Upstairs offers a huge loft area with built in storage and bench, 3 bedrooms, all
4 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Man arrested for assaulting police officer
Years ago, Lindy Hoyer taught swimming lessons at a YMCA in Lincoln.
Police arrest Fremont man
High school seniors will benefit from a reduction in required graduation credits which the Fremont Public School board of education has approved.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Dodge County deputies have arrested a man suspected of arson in connection with a house fire that occurred Thursday at Ames.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 9:04 p.m. April 11 to a business parking lot in the 800 block of East 23rd Street in referenc…
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 9:04 p.m. April 11 to a business parking lot in the 800 block of East 23rd Street in referenc…
PLATTSMOUTH – A former Weeping Water woman has paid more than $50,000 in restitution for her role in three large burglaries in Weeping Water.
Just as talk of renovating a historic Ashland structure was heating up, the historic Beetison House was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.