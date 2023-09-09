Kristen Wehner Jacobsen, M: 402-672-7701, kwjacobsen@npdodge.com, https://www.KWJacobsen.com - Come home to comfortable luxury with H3 Custom Homes! The Farnam will exceed your expectations with top notch construction offering an open floor plan with unprecedented & custom finishes. Upon entering the home, your eyes won’t be able to see anything but a wall of windows cascading across the back of the home. Up close, you’ll notice the masterful architecture of the floating staircase to the lower level. The great room is nothing shy of magnificent with a 10ft ceiling, which continues into the massive gourmet kitchen highlighted by an abundance of custom cabinetry along with a sizable island. Your armfuls of groceries can go straight into your oversized pantry just off the 3-car garage. Begin and end your days in the primary suite with a spa-like bath & large walk-in closet. Slip down to the lower level to find a rec room equipped with a wet bar & enough space for entertaining guests.