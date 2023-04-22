Cassidee Reeve, M: 402-706-2901, creeve@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - Beautiful custom ranch that is better than new! Just 1 year young and over 90k in upgrades for all of the bells and whistles! Estate sized lot, backing to trees, landscaping, fully fenced and an oversized 4 car garage! Cement board siding, HE home w/ covered composite decking & stairs to the oversized patio. Open concept floorplan with expanded dinette, extended island, 5" white oak floors, 11' ceiling heights, custom ceiling details and a cooks kitchen with Frigidaire Pro appliances, double oven and a twin fridge/freezer unit. 4 Bedrooms all with walk in closets and ADA accessible door sizes. Too many features to list, this home is a MUST-SEE!