4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $105,000

Dana Villwok, M: 402-657-1187, dana@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Showings start February 11th!! Large, 2 story home on a large lot! This house has so much potential. Great investment property or affordable home. House being sold As Is.

