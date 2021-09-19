Dana Villwok, M: 402-657-1187, dana@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Cute 4 bedroom house with, 1 car garage! Main floor bathroom and 2nd floor bathroom with laundry hookups. This home has space for you to grow. Newer AC, hot water heater & roof. Fenced yard! This is a must see house.
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $135,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 29-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to four to six years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary Monday for a 6-mile, high-speed car chase with…
- Updated
The final autopsy report on former Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy Craig Harbaugh, who was found dead at his home in Fremont the day before sent…
- Updated
At approximately 9:15 p.m., Sept. 10, Angelia O. Gard-Arnold, 54, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of…
- Updated
No one was injured in a two-story house fire early Sunday morning.
Lake 20 at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area is scheduled to be chemically renovated Wednesday, Sept. 22, to remove the existing fish population.
- Updated
Voters have approved a $123 million, no tax levy increase, school bond issue for Fremont Public Schools.
- Updated
Woman faces assault charge
- Updated
Three Rivers Public Health Department on Monday afternoon announced the first confirmed death of West Nile Virus (WNV) within the health district.
- Updated
Police arrest Iowa man
- Updated
At approximately 10 a.m., Sept. 14, a theft was reported at Fremont Golf Club, 2710 N Somers Ave., Fremont Police said.