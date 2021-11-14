Jan Nicola, M: 402-720-5413, jan.nicola@gmail.com, www.nebraskahomes4u.com - **OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 11:30-1:00**Updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home! Taste of modern and touch of rustic meet in this 1.5 story on a corner lot. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated fixtures, lights, and so much more. The primary bedroom has a large 8x6 walk-in closet, a 2nd closet and a full bath. Second bedroom is on the main floor and two additional bedrooms upstairs! Main floor laundry/drop zone. Detached garage with loft for extra storage. Window blinds stay, but curtains do not. Ring doorbell and security system do not stay. All measurements approximate.
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $189,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It wasn’t like Tim Petersen not to answer his phone.
A 52-year-old Waterloo man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Saturday night.
A few Maryland players took a knee during the national anthem, and a few spectators yelled "stand up," which could be heard throughout the arena.
Fremont Police have been at the scene of a two-vehicle accident which occurred Saturday night in the 2300 block of 23rd Street.
At approximately 4:20 p.m., Nov. 5, Sandra E. Loock, 63, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol …
At approximately 3:30 p.m., Nov. 7, Dorothy J. Hansen, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct af…
At approximately 11:15 a.m., Nov. 8, Ricardo J. Velasquez, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license follow…
At approximately 8 a.m., Nov. 8, Thomas K. Ter, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traff…
A Fremont Public Schools student was cited for making a terroristic threat overnight, according to an FPS press release.
At approximately 3:30 p.m., Nov. 10, Dorothy J. Hansen, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were dis…