4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $289,000

TJ Jackson, M: 402-618-3526, tj@jacksongroupomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/tj.jackson - Welcome home to location location location! Picture perfect, updated home in the heart of Fremont! 4 beds, 2 baths & 2 car garage on a great lot. Nothing is original in this home! Gorgeous remodeled kitchen w/ stunning cabinetry, top of the line appliances, dining area & owner even added windows for more natural light. Windows & siding have been replaced, furnace 2015 & water heater is brand new! Hardwood floors throughout the main floor & upstairs. Living room w/ true French 3 panel sliding door & windows overlooking gorgeous yard w/ partial fencing, large patio & storage shed. Main floor bed can also be used as your home office. 2nd floor hosts primary bedrm w/ two closets & lots of light. Also a 2nd bedroom & fun, updated bath. Lower level is full of surprises w/ 4th bedroom, family room w/ fireplace & additional sub level w/ over 400 sq ft of storage! Short distance to grade school, restaurants, &