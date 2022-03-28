TJ Jackson, M: 402-618-3526, tj@jacksongroupomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/tj.jackson - Welcome home to location location location! Picture perfect, updated home in the heart of Fremont! 4 beds, 2 baths & 2 car garage on a great lot. Nothing is original in this home! Gorgeous remodeled kitchen w/ stunning cabinetry, top of the line appliances, dining area & owner even added windows for more natural light. Windows & siding have been replaced, furnace 2015 & water heater is brand new! Hardwood floors throughout the main floor & upstairs. Living room w/ true French 3 panel sliding door & windows overlooking gorgeous yard w/ partial fencing, large patio & storage shed. Main floor bed can also be used as your home office. 2nd floor hosts primary bedrm w/ two closets & lots of light. Also a 2nd bedroom & fun, updated bath. Lower level is full of surprises w/ 4th bedroom, family room w/ fireplace & additional sub level w/ over 400 sq ft of storage! Short distance to grade school, restaurants, &
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $289,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a former North Bend Central elementary instructor to contact the off…
When Brian Wennstedt was running the restaurant at Wilderness Lodge, a motel no longer operating in Fremont, there was a special element missing.
Bird flu had previously been found in several wild geese and a mixed backyard flock in Merrick County, but its discovery in a commercial poultry operation ups the stakes.
A former North Bend teacher wanted on a warrant has turned himself in, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.
When business owner Brian Fox bought Sawyer’s Car Wash earlier this year, he wanted nothing more than to carry on the community-oriented tradi…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Broad Street at about 11:34 p.m. March 23 in reference to a trespassing complaint.
Police arrest Fremont woman
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
Here's a complete recap of Friday's NCAA tournament action plus everything you need to know about tonight's Elite 8 games.