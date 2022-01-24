 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $320,000

Nik Beninato, M: 402-682-1691, nik@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - This well maintained home is ready for new owners. It features a newly remodeled primary bath, fresh paint inside and out, 4 beds, 3 baths, a 3 car garage, fully fenced yard, new kitchen appliances and more. It has 3 different living room areas to spread out for entertainment.

