Nik Beninato, M: 402-682-1691, nik@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - This well maintained home is ready for new owners. It features a newly remodeled primary bath, fresh paint inside and out, 4 beds, 3 baths, a 3 car garage, fully fenced yard, new kitchen appliances and more. It has 3 different living room areas to spread out for entertainment.
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $320,000
Investigators: NC nursing home had 3 staffers for 98 patients Sunday. 2 residents were dead, 2 others in critical condition.
