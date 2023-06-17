Johnny Reyes, M: 402-710-1596, jreyes@npdodge.com, https://www.npdodge.com - Welcome to this stunning, brand new construction townhome! Shared with your neighbor, you are each responsible for your lawn care/snow removal and home repairs with only subdivision HOA dues. Conveniently located, this amazing building offers the perfect combination of style and comfort. At first glance, you will appreciate the well-designed exterior, complete with a 2-car garage and a zero entryway. The open floor plan has vaulted ceilings and large windows to bring in lots of natural light. You will fall in love with the beautiful LVP floors and luxurious quartz countertops, SS Appliances that make up the kitchen. Sprinkler system and heated garage making sure your investment will remain secure year-round. One of a kind property you won’t be disappointed! Find a family member/friend to buy the other side and enjoy being neighbors!