Beautiful home on gorgeous private 130 acre lake. Home is located on spacious landscaped lot on a private paved road. A total of 6 garage stalls for cars, boats and toys. Grand master suite with sitting area, deluxe bath and walk-in closet. Home features 2 fireplaces, grand master bedroom, a 2nd master bedroom, giant kitchen, great room, family room, 2 sun rooms, formal dining room, large multi-level brick patio, covered deck and workshop. Security cameras and security system. Unfinished walk out basement ready for your finishes. Large shore station. Energy efficient geo-thermal heat pump. Lake includes good fishing, swimming, pontoon boats allowed. Includes common area for 4-wheeling & access to river frontage. List agent related to seller
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $550,000
