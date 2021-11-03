Beautiful home on gorgeous private 130 acre lake. Home is located on spacious landscaped double lot on a private paved road. A total of 6 garage stalls for cars, boats and toys. Grand master suite with sitting area, deluxe bath and walk-in closet. Home features 2 fireplaces, grand master bedroom, a 2nd master bedroom, giant kitchen, great room, family room, 2 sun rooms, formal dining room, large multi-level brick patio, covered deck and workshop. Security cameras and security system. Unfinished walk out basement ready for your finishes. Large shore station. Energy efficient geo-thermal heat pump. Lake includes good fishing, swimming, pontoon boats allowed. Includes common area for 4-wheeling & access to river frontage. List agent related to seller
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It seems increasingly possible that when this regular season ends, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts will be left with a decision that isn't all that difficult.
A 33-year-old West Point woman was sentenced in Dodge County District Court Monday to one year in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women f…
The Fremont City Council unanimously approved a liquor license application for an axe-throwing venue set to open in downtown Fremont at its me…
At approximately 9:45 a.m., Oct. 31, Tyler A. Staehr, 41, of Lincoln was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a…
Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton will retire from his position after six-and-a-half years with the city.
Fremonter faces drug charge
Find out which students were named to the honor roll at Fremont High School.
A district court judge brought his concerns regarding the indictment of a former county attorney to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors meet…
At approximately 12:10 p.m., Oct. 30, Taylor A. Skinner, 23, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of violating a protection order after he was…
At approximately 11:30 a.m., Oct. 26, Angela G. Greser, 45, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence (drugs) …