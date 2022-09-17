4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $577,000

Live in Luxury! This stunning home has 4 bedrooms with 3 baths & powder room conveniently located off the garage entry. The front & rear yards are professionally landscaped with an underground sprinkler system. A privacy fence encloses the rear yard. As you enter the home you will see a beautiful stoned gas log fireplace, an open kitchen off living room with raised bar, ample cabinets with soft close doors & drawers, SS appliances, an upgraded gas cook top & granite countertops. The main level features a Sonos sound system, custom window covering throughout the home with a remote controlled stairway blind. The primary suite has a raised ceiling with fan and dimmable can lighting. The ensuite bath has dual sinks with granite tops, a large soaking tub, & oversized walk-in tiled shower. The walk-in closet has double bars & extra shelving. The LL has a conforming guest bedroom, a full bath, large open great room, surround sound, raised bar with full sized refrigerator.