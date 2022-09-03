 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $580,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $580,000

Jan Anderson, M: 402-720-6402, jan@donpeterson.com, https://www.donpeterson.com - Contract Pending Better than new with all the bells and whistles! Professionally decorated and landscaped. This is a Brooks Hollow stunner, open and inviting custom built true ranch home. In the the lower level you will find a great sized family room with wet bar, exercise room, 4th bedroom, and full bathroom. Oversized 3 car garage, fenced back yard with large covered patio and so much more!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News