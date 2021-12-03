Dale Wimer, M: 402-720-7418, dale.wimer@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/dale.wimer - This private acreage offers a 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car ranch style home boasting walk out basement, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances & 1,200 sqft wrap around deck! Large master suite and lower level family room. Walk in closets, 2 laundry areas & awesome safe room. 50 X 100 outbuilding with 20 X 60 shop, 30 X 60 storage and 40 X 50 inground pool, hot tub and sauna! RV camper hookups, small fruit bearing orchard, kids playhouse and generator shed. This stunning 11.38 acres offers hunting, fishing & wildlife opportunity.
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $625,000
