Dale Wimer, M: 402-720-7418, dale.wimer@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/dale.wimer - This private acreage offers a 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car ranch style home boasting walk out basement, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances & 1,200 sqft wrap around deck! Large master suite and lower level family room. Walk in closets, 2 laundry areas & awesome safe room. 50 X 100 outbuilding with 20 X 60 shop, 30 X 60 storage and 40 X 50 inground pool, hot tub and sauna! RV camper hookups, small fruit bearing orchard, kids playhouse and generator shed. This stunning 11.38 acres offers hunting, fishing & wildlife opportunity.
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fremont Police have been at the scene of a two-vehicle accident which occurred Saturday night in the 2300 block of 23rd Street.
A 52-year-old Waterloo man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Saturday night.
At approximately 4:20 p.m., Nov. 5, Sandra E. Loock, 63, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol …
When his wife, Karen, came home last April and told him about the for sale sign she saw outside of Country Traditions, Loren Paquette said his…
At approximately 3:30 p.m., Nov. 7, Dorothy J. Hansen, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct af…
At approximately 11:15 a.m., Nov. 8, Ricardo J. Velasquez, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license follow…
At approximately 8 a.m., Nov. 8, Thomas K. Ter, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traff…
Read through the real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Nye Legacy and Nye Pointe have welcomed Patrick Fairbanks as their new executive director.
At approximately 2:05 a.m., Nov. 7, Roxana V. Corcho, 22, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s license follow…