Dale Wimer, M: 402-720-7418, dale.wimer@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/dale.wimer - This private acreage offers a 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car ranch style home boasting walk out basement, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances & 1,200 sqft wrap around deck! Large master suite and lower level family room. Walk in closets, 2 laundry areas & awesome safe room. 50 X 100 outbuilding with 20 X 60 shop, 30 X 60 storage and 40 X 50 inground pool, hot tub and sauna! RV camper hookups, small fruit bearing orchard, kids playhouse and generator shed. This stunning 11.38 acres offers hunting, fishing & wildlife opportunity.
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
PLATTSMOUTH – A search for a missing Plattsmouth man found “human remains” in a heavily wooded area on the north side of Rhylander Park on Wed…
At approximately 12:45 p.m., Oct. 15, Nathan R. Carlson, 20, of Hooper was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following…
On the morning of Father's Day, Tricia Homan was getting ready for the day and to open up the Fur Shack.
A newly unsealed affidavit shows that the third time the girl told officials about sexual abuse, the Nebraska State Patrol investigated, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office prosecuted, and Sean Vilmont was arrested.
The Downtown Business Improvement District Board introduced the new MainStreet of Fremont executive director and discussed its budget at its m…
The Kauai Police Department developed a new search plan for a Fremont High School graduate who went missing on the island last May.
At approximately 10 p.m., Oct. 19, Bulmaro Hernandez, 24, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a tra…
At approximately 11:15 p.m., Oct. 17, Savannah J. Neill, 23, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were di…
Tex Valley LLC to Trevor Martinosky a/k/a Trevor S. Martinosky, 1005 E. Second St., Fremont, $175,000.
At approximately 1:15 p.m., Oct. 20, Kelly M. Montanye, 55, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County warrant in the 100 block of…