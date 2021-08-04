Beautiful home on gorgeous private 130 acre lake. Home is located on spacious landscaped double lot on a private paved road. A total of 6 garage stalls for cars, boats and toys. Grand master suite with sitting area, deluxe bath and walk-in closet. Home features 2 fireplaces, grand master bedroom, a 2nd master bedroom, giant kitchen, great room, family room, 2 sun rooms, formal dining room, large multi-level brick patio, covered deck and workshop. Security cameras and security system. Unfinished walk out basement ready for your finishes. Large shore station. Energy efficient geo-thermal heat pump. Lake includes good fishing, swimming, pontoon boats allowed. Includes common area for 4-wheeling & access to river frontage. List agent related to seller
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $700,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 31-year-old Fremont woman was sentenced to three-and-a-half to five years in the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women after pleading no co…
- Updated
Former Dodge County Sheriffs Deputy Craig Harbaugh was found dead at his home in Fremont on Thursday, according to a press release from the Do…
- Updated
After more than two years of planning, preparation and construction, DPA Auctions now has a new home in southeast Fremont.
'A senseless crime': Iowa woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatal shooting in a Chuck E. Cheese
A Davenport, Iowa, woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday for fatally shooting another woman in a Chuck E. Cheese.
- Updated
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – Fewer than 2,000 people in the world have ever crossed the finish line of the Badwater 135 ultramarathon since it began…
- Updated
At approximately 4 p.m., July 28, Lashay Aguilar, 21, of Fremont was arrested on an outstanding Dodge County arrest warrant in the 200 block o…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
- Updated
At approximately 1:25 a.m. Monday, John P. Spracklin, 51, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace and criminal trespass a…
- Updated
Various Fremont schools, organizations and governmental entities have announced new protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its Del…
At approximately 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Aryan CT Petersen, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of theft by shoplifting and disturbing the pe…