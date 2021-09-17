Dale Wimer, M: 402-720-7418, dale.wimer@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/dale.wimer - 46 acres for the outdoor enthusiast! Spectacular 4 bed, 3 bath home with walkout basement boasting vaulted ceiling, stainless steel appliances & 1200 sqft. wrap around deck! 50 X 100 outbuilding consisting of a 20 X 60 shop, 30 X 60 storage and 40 X 50 with inground pool! Generator shed, play house, camper hookups, small orchard. 8 X 20 office/cabin in the woods with electrical, heat, a/c and wi-fi! 35 acres with multiple hunting blinds and stands throughout the property. Enjoy the wildlife, go fishing or take your ATV for a ride! Maple Creek runs through the property. Additional 8 X 20 cabin with electricity for sleeping quarters. This is the ultimate getaway!
4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $900,000
