4 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $900,000

46 acres for the outdoor enthusiast! Spectacular 4 bed, 3 bath home with walkout basement boasting vaulted ceiling, stainless steel appliances & 1200 sqft. wrap around deck! 50 X 100 outbuilding consisting of a 20 X 60 shop, 30 X 60 storage and 40 X 50 with inground pool! Generator shed, play house, camper hookups, small orchard. 8 X 20 office/cabin in the woods with electrical, heat, a/c and wi-fi! 35 acres with multiple hunting blinds and stands throughout the property. Enjoy the wildlife, go fishing or take your ATV for a ride! Maple Creek runs through the property. Additional 8 X 20 cabin with electricity for sleeping quarters. This is the ultimate getaway!