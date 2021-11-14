 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Hooper - $10,000

4 Bedroom Home in Hooper - $10,000

Jan Nicola, M: 402-720-5413, jan.nicola@gmail.com, www.nebraskahomes4u.com - This home was damaged in a fire. No repairs have been made. Property to be sold "as is".

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman arrested after accident

Woman arrested after accident

At approximately 4:20 p.m., Nov. 5, Sandra E. Loock, 63, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol …

Police arrest Fremont woman

Police arrest Fremont woman

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Nov. 7, Dorothy J. Hansen, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct af…

Arrest follows vehicle collision

Arrest follows vehicle collision

At approximately 11:15 a.m., Nov. 8, Ricardo J. Velasquez, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license follow…

Police arrest Fremont man

Police arrest Fremont man

At approximately 8 a.m., Nov. 8, Thomas K. Ter, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traff…

Woman charged with assault

Woman charged with assault

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Nov. 10, Dorothy J. Hansen, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were dis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News