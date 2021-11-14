4 Bedroom Home in Hooper - $10,000

Jan Nicola, M: 402-720-5413, jan.nicola@gmail.com, www.nebraskahomes4u.com - This home was damaged in a fire. No repairs have been made. Property to be sold "as is".
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jan Nicola, M: 402-720-5413, jan.nicola@gmail.com, www.nebraskahomes4u.com - This home was damaged in a fire. No repairs have been made. Property to be sold "as is".
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
It wasn’t like Tim Petersen not to answer his phone.
A 52-year-old Waterloo man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Saturday night.
A few Maryland players took a knee during the national anthem, and a few spectators yelled "stand up," which could be heard throughout the arena.
Fremont Police have been at the scene of a two-vehicle accident which occurred Saturday night in the 2300 block of 23rd Street.
At approximately 4:20 p.m., Nov. 5, Sandra E. Loock, 63, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol …
At approximately 3:30 p.m., Nov. 7, Dorothy J. Hansen, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct af…
At approximately 11:15 a.m., Nov. 8, Ricardo J. Velasquez, 19, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license follow…
At approximately 8 a.m., Nov. 8, Thomas K. Ter, 31, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a traff…
A Fremont Public Schools student was cited for making a terroristic threat overnight, according to an FPS press release.
At approximately 3:30 p.m., Nov. 10, Dorothy J. Hansen, 41, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were dis…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.