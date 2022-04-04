4 Bedroom Home in Hooper - $495,000

Bobbie Prunty, M: 402-708-2471, bobbiejo@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - *OPEN HOUSE SUN APRIL 3RD 1-5pm* Acreage Living at its finest! Come see this Beautiful, secluded, 4 bed, 3 bath, 10+ acre Ranch, that overlooks the ElkhornRiver Valley. Spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, & beautiful wood beams, flows into the bright country style kitchen, featuring cherry wood cabinets, radient floor heating, bay window, wrap around granite breakfast bar, 2 seperate dining areas. Master suite boasts a tray ceiling, walk in closet, double sink granite vanity, and large walk in shower, with a bench & smooth rock flooring. The fully finished basement offers seperate living space, complete with a kitchenette, dining & living area, bed and bath. This propety has it all. Back up whole house Generater hook up. oversized 2car/shop. Fenced & cross fenced for horses, 200 square hay bales, off of the first cutting. Newer 63X36 horse barn has 5 nice 11x12 horse stalls with removable divider wall