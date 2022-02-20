Blake Wakefield, M: 402-278-2182, blake@wcforsale.com, https://www.wcForSale.com - Rare find in Kennard, NE!!! Don't miss out on your opportunity to own a beautiful 1920s home located in the heart of Kennard. This stately 2-story sits on a corner lot and has an amazing wrap-around porch. You will also notice the newly built 2 car garage. Walk inside and fall in love with all of the original charm including tall ceilings, original woodwork, hardwood floors, large windows, and doors. The main floor also boasts a new bathroom, drop-zone/pantry area, and laundry room. Upstairs houses the 4 bedrooms, a full bathroom, and sunroom. The brand-new furnace and AC installed in 2021 is a huge plus! Don't wait, schedule your showing today
4 Bedroom Home in Kennard - $249,900
