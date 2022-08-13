4 Bedroom Home in Kennard - $399,900

Blake Wakefield, M: 402-278-2182, blake@wcforsale.com, https://www.wcForSale.com - Looking for a big shop and ranch home but striking out on acreages? This property is the one! The large shop is heated, has 3 large garage doors and concrete floors, a 3/4 bathroom, workout room, and storage loft. Perfect for projects and entertaining! The ranch home has 2,000+ square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a large kitchen and living room. Some other highlights of the home include hard wood floors, a walk-in pantry, large closets, an oversized refrigerator and freezer, and huge driveway. Truly a unique opportunity. Don't wait, schedule your showing today!