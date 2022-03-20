The property is in the process of being surveyed and split from the farm. There will be at least 3 acres. Property consists of several outbuilding and good fence lines. House has ABC siding and triple pane windows upstairs and double pane on main level and gutters. Also ABC windows in basement. New septic tank in January, 2022. New heat pump 2021. Advantium oven above cooktop. Home is all electric with electric heat pump and electric furnace.
4 Bedroom Home in Mead - $380,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fremont Police Department is investigating a physical assault that took place at about 2:21 a.m. March 15 in the 1500 block of West Ninth Street.
Stephanie Baustian remembers when the neurologist cried.
JoEllen Schwanke was known for her strong-minded attitude.
Fremont Police had contact at about 7:44 a.m. March 15 with Brandi R. Andera, 41, of Fremont, who had an active warrant.
PLATTSMOUTH – A proposed subdivision for higher-end homes was brought forth to the Cass County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
Lottie Mitchell is excited about new payment options the City of Fremont is offering its utility customers.
When Heath DeGroot tested positive for COVID in October 2020, his only significant complaint was the inability to taste and to smell.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
PLATTSMOUTH – Larry Bleach has delivered thousands of smiles to people from his spot on the basketball court during his 48-year officiating career.