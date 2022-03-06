 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in North Bend - $160,000

Dana Villwok, M: 402-657-1187, dana@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Huge corner lot with 4 bed, 1 1/2 bath, 2 car detached garage and enclosed porch. Main floor laundry, newer furnace, A/C replaced in 2020. Patio for entertaining! This home is ready for you to add your personal touches and to make it your New Home!

