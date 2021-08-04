4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $1,170,000

Cassandra Herfindahl, M: 402-305-5614, cassandrasellsomaha@gmail.com, www.omahare.com - PRICE CORRECTED & OPEN 7/10 FROM 1:30-3 PM! This extra-ordinary all brick ranch located on the original prime lot of Indian Creek Estates is a must see! Nestled among 1.9 private acres with lush landscaping, your yard will feel like an escape to a private sanctuary. The grand entrance welcomes you into this sprawling home with soaring cathedral ceilings, a custom designed spiral staircase, and tons of natural light from oversized windows w/magnificent views overlooking the golf course. Features a heated pool w/auto cover nestled among full trees for privacy, an outdoor grill & cooking station, pool house, a huge water & fire feature on the oversized patio which overlooks the entire city, & a pub style bar in the fully finished basement w/ice maker & dishwasher. Designer kitchen features induction cooktop, sub zero fridge, & WI pantry. You'll love the his&her closets in the master w/a steam shower, s