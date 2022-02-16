Eric Carraher, M: 402-312-3301, eric@merakirg.com, https://www.kwElite.com - There was no expense spared on this 1.5 story 5 bd 4.5 ba stunning Elan smart home in the highly coveted Prairies neighborhood. This Custom home was built by Landmark & has everything you can dream of. When walking through the 8' double wood doors you'll find soaring ceilings,a private office,an extra large one of a kind laundry room w/ drop zone,an immaculate high end chefs kitchen featuring SS appliances,soft close cabinets & separate butlers pantry. The main living space includes custom wood ceiling details & one of a kind lighting,gas fireplace & oversized windows looking out to the award winning backyard complete w/ pool,lavish landscaping & a covered-heated outdoor kitchen. The main floor primary bd boasts a second fireplace,wood detail wall,heated flooring in the ensuite w/ walk in shower,dual vanities,oversized soaker tub & a huge walk-in closet w/ a custom built in closet system.The second floor featu
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $2,000,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In 1980, Larry and Melinda Rasmussen got news no parent wants to hear.
Read through the real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
A 44-year-old Craig man pleaded no contest in the Dodge County District Court after more than 20 explosives and firearms were found in his veh…
Married 58 years, Weezy Kasak told her husband, Bill, not to buy her a Valentine’s Day card.
Chris Rainforth, assistant principal for Archbishop Bergan’s middle and high school, won the Honorary Knight of the Roundtable Award.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police on Monday identified a driver killed in a fiery accident on Interstate 480.
The woman initially left the baby, but responders to a 911 call found her and took both mother and baby to the hospital.
The chase was called off out of concern for public safety, but Kearney officers found the Malibu in a trailer park and both women were arrested.
The first candidate has filed to become the next Dodge County Sheriff.
After more than a year in the works, the Fremont Fire Department is gearing up to get its new fire truck on the streets.