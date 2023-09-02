Lori Paul, M: 402-681-9371, loripaulrealtor@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/lori.paul - Modern masterpiece in The Prairies on Premier Private lot backing to trees | This stunning 1.5-story showcases modern architecture & impressive list of features that cater to luxury living. This 4-BR, 5-bath home is the perfect blend of contemporary design & functional amenities. Open-concept main floor, flooded w/ natural light, highlights modern finishes and sleek design. Gourmet kitchen features high-end appliances, plenty of counter space, & large island w/ ample seating. Main floor also includes spacious Great Room w/ cozy FP, perfect for gatherings with family & friends. Primary suite w/ 2 walk-in closets, spa-like ensuite bathroom, and attached laundry room. Upstairs, you will find the loft w/ additional living space, media room, 2nd laundry room, & 2 generous-sized BRs, each w/ ensuite baths. Basement with 4th BR and exercise room walks out to back patio, 4-car garage. The half-acre Private lot o