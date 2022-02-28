Donna Lemmer, M: 402-779-5327, donnam.lemmer@gmail.com, www.realtyonegroupsterling.com - OPEN HOUSE Sunday, 2/27 from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Showings start Friday, 2/25 at 3:00 p.m. Pre-inspected and move in ready! This home is located in Quail Run Valley and features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an oversized 2 car garage. Bright and open living area with vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen with appliances included and new in 2018. Great primary suite with walk in closet and 3/4 bath with double sinks. Lower level includes a 4th conforming bedroom and separate laundry area. Enjoy the fully fenced yard and a new deck in 2020. New A/C in 2020 and a Home warranty included. Located in Elkhorn School District and near many shops/restaurants. This home is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $240,000
