4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $270,000

Nate Ostrand, M: 402-651-5319, ostrand.realestate@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Fantastic 4 bedroom Elkhorn Ranch home that boasts a PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP! Features include: Open floor plan, Large eat-in kitchen with pantry, All kitchen appliances included, nice finished basement with an oversized conforming bedroom, tons of storage, and a fully fenced in backyard that features a stamped concrete patio. Great location close to shopping and schools. Make this your home TODAY! All measurements approximate. OPEN SUNDAY 12-2