4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $295,000

Chris Egan, M: 402-215-9796, Chris.Egan@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/chris.egan - Amazing multilevel in popular Stone Ridge. Just 6 years young this home shows as good as new. Cathedral ceilings in the kitchen and dining area plus vinyl flooring. Beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops, new upgraded appliances including a gas range and convection oven. Open living room features a gas fire place and powder room. Three bedrooms up, Primary bedroom has its own 3/4 bath and walk in closet. Finished lower level perfect for an office or play room. Fully fenced and an oversized lot.