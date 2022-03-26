 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $295,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $295,000

Chris Egan, M: 402-215-9796, Chris.Egan@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/chris.egan - Amazing multilevel in popular Stone Ridge. Just 6 years young this home shows as good as new. Cathedral ceilings in the kitchen and dining area plus vinyl flooring. Beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops, new upgraded appliances including a gas range and convection oven. Open living room features a gas fire place and powder room. Three bedrooms up, Primary bedroom has its own 3/4 bath and walk in closet. Finished lower level perfect for an office or play room. Fully fenced and an oversized lot.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Fremont woman

Police arrest Fremont woman

Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Ninth Street on March 18 in reference to a trespassing complaint.

Police arrest man for trespassing

Police arrest man for trespassing

Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Broad Street at about 11:34 p.m. March 23 in reference to a trespassing complaint.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News