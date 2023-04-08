Adm Cara Woosley, O: 402-397-7775, cwoosley@pjmorgan.com, - You don't want to miss this gorgeous brand new home in West Omaha. This home offers tons of space and updated living. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, a three car garage and finished basement. The master bath has heated floors! A large deck overlooks the spacious backyard. This house is amazing! Contact us today to schedule a tour!Property Manager: Shelly Sukstorf