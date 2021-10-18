Tricia Wiese, M: 402-968-6709, tricia.wiese@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Open House Sunday, 1:00-3:00p.m.! You are bound to love the open floor plan of this beautiful 2-story. As you enter the home, step into the large family room that opens right into the kitchen/dining area. A great space for entertaining, the family room features new carpet and a gas fireplace perfect for the upcoming chilly weather. The kitchen features ample cabinets plus a convenient center island and stainless appliances. As you head to the second level you will be in awe of the the expansive primary bedroom complete with new carpet, fresh paint, a large walk-in closet, and ¾ bath with new paint, granite countertops and double sinks. There are also three other generously sized bedrooms all sharing a main bath. Added bonus: convenient upstairs laundry! Over 700 additional square feet available in the unfinished basement – has a daylight window! Fully fenced backyard with patio, sprinkler system, and co
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
At approximately 11:15 a.m., Oct. 13, Oscar Hernandez-Castaneda, 57, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of assault (intimidation) following …
Brandon J. Boone will stand trial on first-degree murder and firearm charges in connection with the Aug. 22 fatal shooting of 29-year-old Jamie Nau.
A Wahoo police officer arrested in Dodge County pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault of a child Friday.
On the morning of Father's Day, Tricia Homan was getting ready for the day and to open up the Fur Shack.
At approximately 11 p.m., Oct. 13, Lucio Miranda Gomez, 26, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following a disturban…
Shopko Optical is coming to Fremont.
Man faces trespassing charge
NORFOLK – Fremont’s Ansley Giesselmann wrapped up her stellar freshman campaign with a +9, 81, to move up nine spots on the second day of the …
At approximately 8:45 p.m., Oct. 13, Heber O. Martinez Perez, 38, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s lic…
Watch Now: Patrol helicopter captures the view we've all wanted to see of the Memorial Stadium light spectacular
A Nebraska State Patrol copter circled Memorial Stadium to show Saturday's third-quarter-ending light show from all sides, while a trooper recorded the sound on the field. And the crowd went wild.