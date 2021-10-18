4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $315,000

Tricia Wiese, M: 402-968-6709, tricia.wiese@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - Open House Sunday, 1:00-3:00p.m.! You are bound to love the open floor plan of this beautiful 2-story. As you enter the home, step into the large family room that opens right into the kitchen/dining area. A great space for entertaining, the family room features new carpet and a gas fireplace perfect for the upcoming chilly weather. The kitchen features ample cabinets plus a convenient center island and stainless appliances. As you head to the second level you will be in awe of the the expansive primary bedroom complete with new carpet, fresh paint, a large walk-in closet, and ¾ bath with new paint, granite countertops and double sinks. There are also three other generously sized bedrooms all sharing a main bath. Added bonus: convenient upstairs laundry! Over 700 additional square feet available in the unfinished basement – has a daylight window! Fully fenced backyard with patio, sprinkler system, and co