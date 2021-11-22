4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $319,000

J D Erb, M: 402-201-7653, jd.erb@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jd.erb - Showings start Friday November 19. Seller to review offers Monday November 22nd at 5pm. Seller reserves the right to accept an offer prior to Nov 22nd at 5pm.Open house Sunday 1-3. Walking distance of all the charm of downtown Elkhorn; restaurants, shops, Ta Ha Zouka Park, and more! Walking distance to Westridge Elementary AND Elkhorn Middle School (shortcut through the neighborhood!). No backyard neighbors allows for a great view and frequent sightings of deer, turkeys and hot air balloons. This private street is tucked back far enough to have very little traffic, but is just off of Maple Street with easy access to all the new amenities Elkhorn has to offer. Open kitchen with eat-in dining, a built in drop zone, and a spacious basement serves as a second living room! You will love all this 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house has to offer! Wood floors in the living room, family room and kitchen. The kitchen has quartz count