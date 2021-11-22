 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $319,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $319,000

J D Erb, M: 402-201-7653, jd.erb@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jd.erb - Showings start Friday November 19. Seller to review offers Monday November 22nd at 5pm. Seller reserves the right to accept an offer prior to Nov 22nd at 5pm.Open house Sunday 1-3. Walking distance of all the charm of downtown Elkhorn; restaurants, shops, Ta Ha Zouka Park, and more! Walking distance to Westridge Elementary AND Elkhorn Middle School (shortcut through the neighborhood!). No backyard neighbors allows for a great view and frequent sightings of deer, turkeys and hot air balloons. This private street is tucked back far enough to have very little traffic, but is just off of Maple Street with easy access to all the new amenities Elkhorn has to offer. Open kitchen with eat-in dining, a built in drop zone, and a spacious basement serves as a second living room! You will love all this 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house has to offer! Wood floors in the living room, family room and kitchen. The kitchen has quartz count

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman faces drug charges

Woman faces drug charges

At approximately 11:50 a.m., Nov. 14, Samantha M. Thurman, 26, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs…

Man faces DUI charge

Man faces DUI charge

At approximately 11:05 p.m., Nov. 16, Richard Tobey, 50, of North Platte was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alc…

Arrest follows traffic stop

Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 10:30 a.m., Nov. 17, Dale J. Gore, 39, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license in the 200 bl…

Man arrested after disturbance

Man arrested after disturbance

At approximately 8:05 p.m., Nov. 12, Matthew D. Adams, 39, of Valley was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace, …

Man arrested after chase

Man arrested after chase

At approximately 7:05 p.m., Nov. 13, Michael C. O’Connor, 48, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and disturbing the pea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News