4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $335,000

Lyn Echter, M: 402-658-8813, lyn.echter@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Showings begin Friday, 12/31 at 1 pm so DON'T WAIT to see this SPECTACULAR walk-out ranch home where sellers spared NO expense to the MASSIVE updates they have done! Newer LVP and carpeting throughout, lots of new appliances (THAT STAY!), interior paint throughout, GORGEOUS kitchen featuring new quartz and backsplash, lower level finished in 2020 featuring a wonderful living area, dry bar, fireplace, 4th bedroom, a BEAUTIFUL bath and A HUGE storage room. This home backs to green space, so you have no backyard neighbors! Newer landscaping, newer deck, A/C (2021), radon mitigated. This home will SURELY DAZZLE the pickiest of buyers! So close to everything,,,,Standing Bear Elementary, Splash Park, Lake Flanagan, the new Westview High School at 156th and Ida (opening in 2022), shopping, restaurants, and NEIGHBORS that truly care! See it soon! AMA

