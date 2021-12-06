Christina Reinig, M: 402-677-7099, christina.reinig2@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/chris.reinig - LOOKING FOR A CHRISTMAS PRESENT FOR THE FAMILY. This 2 Story will IMPRESS you!! Very well maintained. Elk Creek Crossing is just off 163rd and Maple. Great neighborhood for your family (NEIGHBORS THAT TRULY CARE). Location is close to shopping--park--splash pad. Updates:NEW driveway, 6 ft privacy fence with flat backyard for kids and dogs to play and run, brand new furnace & a/c, interior & exterior paint on hardboard siding. Open Kitchen to the family room features-- Newly painted 42" cabinets with granite counters & SS Appls & wood fl & center island for entertaining. Spacious Dining rm for Holiday Gatherings. Living rm which can be used as an office or playrm. 2nd flr has 3 bedrms 2 bathrms w/ primary bedroom on 2nd floor. Bath is 3/4. with shower-tiled floor-double sinks. 1st flr has windows galore that allow for natural sunlight. Finished lower level is perfect for entertaining, Rec r
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $335,000
