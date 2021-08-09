Jeff Lutzow, M: 402-650-6555, jefflutzow@yahoo.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Here is one of the cleanest homes around! This south-facing walkout ranch on a quiet cul-de-sac is walking distance to Elkhorn Public elementary, middle, and high schools, as well as parks and walking trails! The main floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open concept kitchen and living areas with a fireplace, large kitchen island, and main-floor laundry convenience. The finished lover level includes a 4th bedroom, a 3rd bathroom, a beautiful family room, and a HUGE, clean storage area. Beautifully decorated color scheme throughout. It's functionality makes it the perfect home with a water softener, sprinkler system, is wired for surround sound in 3 different rooms, and Cox HomeLife security. The professional landscaping is meticulously maintained! Come see this model-like home quickly because it won't last long.
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
At approximately 1:25 a.m. Monday, John P. Spracklin, 51, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disturbing the peace and criminal trespass a…
- Updated
At approximately 2 p.m., Aug. 8, Justin R. Adams, 37, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a tra…
- Updated
At approximately 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Aryan CT Petersen, 30, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of theft by shoplifting and disturbing the pe…
- Updated
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be an ongoing situation for Three Rivers Public Health Department.
In operating Papa Trucking and Grading together for the last five years, Dean and Dustin Papa said they’ve upheld the family business’ legacy.
Bairon Neftali Carreto Perez had been helping transport the large crates when they became dislodged. The man stepped in before the crates slipped again, crushing him.
- Updated
At approximately 8:25 a.m., Aug. 3, Deanne M. Ramirez, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following …
- Updated
Compared to other sports, Dalton Blaha was drawn into competitive shooting as he could determine his success based on his personal input alone.
An Omaha man became entangled in weeds in East Lake Okoboji and drowned after saving his son from the very same weeds, according to local law enforcement.
Calling all citizens and taxpayers of Fremont. Are you paying attention to the administration's project list for spending your hard-earned dol…