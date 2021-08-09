4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $349,900

Jeff Lutzow, M: 402-650-6555, jefflutzow@yahoo.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Here is one of the cleanest homes around! This south-facing walkout ranch on a quiet cul-de-sac is walking distance to Elkhorn Public elementary, middle, and high schools, as well as parks and walking trails! The main floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open concept kitchen and living areas with a fireplace, large kitchen island, and main-floor laundry convenience. The finished lover level includes a 4th bedroom, a 3rd bathroom, a beautiful family room, and a HUGE, clean storage area. Beautifully decorated color scheme throughout. It's functionality makes it the perfect home with a water softener, sprinkler system, is wired for surround sound in 3 different rooms, and Cox HomeLife security. The professional landscaping is meticulously maintained! Come see this model-like home quickly because it won't last long.