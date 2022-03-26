4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $359,500

Yelena Ginzburg, M: 402-517-0918, yelena@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Beautifully updated 2 story in highly sought after Sagewood neighborhood! Elkhorn school district! This stunner offer plenty of updates! Fresh interior paint, new fixtures & faucets, and more! Grand entrance beautifully flows into a spacious living room, kitchen, new fixture, faucets and more!. Offers 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage, and no backyard neighbors. Walking distance to the park. Basement is ready to be finished to the future owner's wants and needs!