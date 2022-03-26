Yelena Ginzburg, M: 402-517-0918, yelena@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Beautifully updated 2 story in highly sought after Sagewood neighborhood! Elkhorn school district! This stunner offer plenty of updates! Fresh interior paint, new fixtures & faucets, and more! Grand entrance beautifully flows into a spacious living room, kitchen, new fixture, faucets and more!. Offers 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage, and no backyard neighbors. Walking distance to the park. Basement is ready to be finished to the future owner's wants and needs!
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $359,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a former North Bend Central elementary instructor to contact the off…
Bird flu had previously been found in several wild geese and a mixed backyard flock in Merrick County, but its discovery in a commercial poultry operation ups the stakes.
The Fremont Police Department was advised of a possible impaired driver traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 30 from Arlington at about 11:30 a…
Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Ninth Street on March 18 in reference to a trespassing complaint.
A former North Bend teacher wanted on a warrant has turned himself in, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Broad Street at about 11:34 p.m. March 23 in reference to a trespassing complaint.
PLATTSMOUTH – Larry Bleach has delivered thousands of smiles to people from his spot on the basketball court during his 48-year officiating career.
When business owner Brian Fox bought Sawyer’s Car Wash earlier this year, he wanted nothing more than to carry on the community-oriented tradi…
In interviews with the game warden, Florida hunters said that they’d paid Darryl W. Futch up to $7,000 each to join him in the Nebraska Panhandle to shoot a deer.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.