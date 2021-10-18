Jenn Hellman-Bennett, M: 402-689-2378, jenn.bennett@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jennifer.hellman - **OPEN SUN 10/17 1-3PM** WOW is what you will be thinking when you walk into this stunning, recently updated, 2 story home nestled in popular Elkhorn South neighborhood located just steps from shopping, entertainment & schools. You will be greeted by beautiful hardwood floors and open concept main living area host to gas fireplace with floor to ceiling stacked stone. Tons of windows compliment the main living area with natural light galore. Completely remodeled kitchen features custom cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances in a fresh and fun style that says “NOW!”. Dinette off of kitchen opens to oversized back patio and large fully fenced backyard with playset (included). Second level features 4 bedrooms and boasts gorgeous remastered Primary Suite with large primary bedroom, His/Her vanities, soaker tub, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. Lower level is rea
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $360,000
