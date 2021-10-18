 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $360,000

4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $360,000

Jenn Hellman-Bennett, M: 402-689-2378, jenn.bennett@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/jennifer.hellman - **OPEN SUN 10/17 1-3PM** WOW is what you will be thinking when you walk into this stunning, recently updated, 2 story home nestled in popular Elkhorn South neighborhood located just steps from shopping, entertainment & schools. You will be greeted by beautiful hardwood floors and open concept main living area host to gas fireplace with floor to ceiling stacked stone. Tons of windows compliment the main living area with natural light galore. Completely remodeled kitchen features custom cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances in a fresh and fun style that says “NOW!”. Dinette off of kitchen opens to oversized back patio and large fully fenced backyard with playset (included). Second level features 4 bedrooms and boasts gorgeous remastered Primary Suite with large primary bedroom, His/Her vanities, soaker tub, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. Lower level is rea

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man faces assault charge

Man faces assault charge

At approximately 11 p.m., Oct. 13, Lucio Miranda Gomez, 26, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following a disturban…

Arrest follows traffic stop

Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 8:45 p.m., Oct. 13, Heber O. Martinez Perez, 38, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s lic…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News