4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $365,000

TJ Jackson, M: 402-618-3526, tj@jacksongroupomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/tj.jackson - *** CONTRACT PENDING *** This is an absolutely gorgeous, move-in ready Villa that is located on a fantastic, private lot with no backyard neighbors! From the moment you step into this wonderful home, you will fall in love with all the beautiful updates and upgrades. The kitchen features updated cabinets, granite, tiled backsplash, new flooring and new appliances. Sit back, relax and entertain on the awesome back deck with private yard. The newly finished lower has a huge rec room, 4th bedroom, 3/4 bath and plenty of storage. Simply put, this is a MUST SEE home!