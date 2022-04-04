TJ Jackson, M: 402-618-3526, tj@jacksongroupomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/tj.jackson - *** CONTRACT PENDING *** This is an absolutely gorgeous, move-in ready Villa that is located on a fantastic, private lot with no backyard neighbors! From the moment you step into this wonderful home, you will fall in love with all the beautiful updates and upgrades. The kitchen features updated cabinets, granite, tiled backsplash, new flooring and new appliances. Sit back, relax and entertain on the awesome back deck with private yard. The newly finished lower has a huge rec room, 4th bedroom, 3/4 bath and plenty of storage. Simply put, this is a MUST SEE home!
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
At 84, Charlie Diers still likes to play with cars.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Fremont Police officers responded to the 700 block of North Park Avenue at about 8 p.m. March 26 to investigate a possible child abuse complaint.
Fremont Police officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of North D Street at about 3:29 p.m. March 28 in reference to a physical dis…
PLATTSMOUTH – A public hearing on a proposed solar farm near Murray set for April 12 has been postponed until further notice.
Dodge County Sheriff Bob Reynolds is sending a warning to folks who text while driving.
When Brian Wennstedt was running the restaurant at Wilderness Lodge, a motel no longer operating in Fremont, there was a special element missing.
Not all stories have a happy ending — at least not on this earth.
The last time Rollie Otte saw Ed Scott was at Lackland Air Force Base.
For 300 days, Sara Bohling was bedridden, in the dark, and mostly alone, save for when her two daughters and her husband would stop in to talk at a whisper. She couldn’t sit up or the pain would start, like a baseball bat hitting her head.