Kat Newman, M: 402-968-1664, kat.newman@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Beautiful 4BR/3BA ranch in Whispering Ridge backing to trees with no rear neighbors. 2BR up and 2BR down. Finished walkout basement. Granite countertops and a huge walk-in pantry in the kitchen. Beautiful covered deck to enjoy your morning coffee! Snow removal and lawn care is provided. Showings start 1/29, schedule yours now!
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two local residents face drug charges after Fremont Police were called to the 3000 block of Dawn Drive about a man yelling and screaming.
A Fremont man was arrested for disturbing the peace on Jan. 26.
Even living in Chichihualco, a small city in the south Mexican state of Guerrero, Jose Ortiz said he's always known business, mostly through h…
PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth’s football program will have a familiar face as its new leader when the Blue Devils take the field in 2022.
The Dodge County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Wednesday to appoint Chief Deputy Robert Reynolds to the role of interim sheriff.
Fremont Police arrested a man after a Jan. 27 accident.
Fremont Public Schools announced Wednesday afternoon some changes to its COVID-19 protocols.
Steve Hespen’s first day on the job turned into a rescue mission.
A Cedar Bluffs Public Schools student was admitted to Children’s Hospital in Omaha recently due to COVID while Fremont Public and Archbishop B…
Fremont Police arrested an Iowa man on a trespassing charge.