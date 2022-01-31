4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $365,000

Kat Newman, M: 402-968-1664, kat.newman@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Beautiful 4BR/3BA ranch in Whispering Ridge backing to trees with no rear neighbors. 2BR up and 2BR down. Finished walkout basement. Granite countertops and a huge walk-in pantry in the kitchen. Beautiful covered deck to enjoy your morning coffee! Snow removal and lawn care is provided. Showings start 1/29, schedule yours now!