TJ Jackson, M: 402-618-3526, tj@jacksongroupomaha.com, www.bhhsamb.com/tj.jackson - WOW! This is an absolutely gorgeous, move-in ready Villa that is located on a fantastic, private lot with no backyard neighbors! From the moment you step into this wonderful home, you will fall in love with all the beautiful updates and upgrades. The kitchen features updated cabinets, granite, tiled backsplash, new flooring and new appliances. Sit back, relax and entertain on the awesome back deck with private yard. The newly finished lower has a huge rec room, 4th bedroom, 3/4 bath and plenty of storage. Simply put, this is a MUST SEE home! Showings begin Saturday, 3/26 at 10am
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a former North Bend Central elementary instructor to contact the off…
When Brian Wennstedt was running the restaurant at Wilderness Lodge, a motel no longer operating in Fremont, there was a special element missing.
Bird flu had previously been found in several wild geese and a mixed backyard flock in Merrick County, but its discovery in a commercial poultry operation ups the stakes.
A former North Bend teacher wanted on a warrant has turned himself in, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.
When business owner Brian Fox bought Sawyer’s Car Wash earlier this year, he wanted nothing more than to carry on the community-oriented tradi…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Broad Street at about 11:34 p.m. March 23 in reference to a trespassing complaint.
Police arrest Fremont woman
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
Here's a complete recap of Friday's NCAA tournament action plus everything you need to know about tonight's Elite 8 games.