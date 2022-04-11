4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $369,900

Lisa Richardson, M: 402-320-5751, lisa.richardson@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/lisa.richardson - Why wait to build? Just like new and move-in ready! Celebrity's Sheridan spectacular ranch plan with finished basement will have you so excited! Open floor plan w/corner stone fireplace, brand new carpet, privacy fenced back yard, .26 acre cul-de-sac lot in coveted Sagewood. This exact home on this lot to build new would cost $405,000. This ranch w/walk-out basement has a huge kitchen w/lots of cabinets & oversized island. This home has Celebrity's Deluxe Door Package. The dining area walks out to the spacious deck. Basement is finished with another bedroom and rough-in for another bathroom & more than enough space to entertain in the lower level. There is a flex room in the basement (no window) that could be used as a play rm, office, etc. Extra storage as well. The primary suite is a true retreat w/huge walk-in closet & double vanity master bath w/deluxe shower. All stainless stee