Lisa Richardson, M: 402-320-5751, lisa.richardson@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/lisa.richardson - Why wait to build? Just like new and move-in ready! Celebrity's Sheridan spectacular ranch plan with finished basement will have you so excited! Open floor plan w/corner stone fireplace, brand new carpet, privacy fenced back yard, .26 acre cul-de-sac lot in coveted Sagewood. This exact home on this lot to build new would cost $405,000. This ranch w/walk-out basement has a huge kitchen w/lots of cabinets & oversized island. This home has Celebrity's Deluxe Door Package. The dining area walks out to the spacious deck. Basement is finished with another bedroom and rough-in for another bathroom & more than enough space to entertain in the lower level. There is a flex room in the basement (no window) that could be used as a play rm, office, etc. Extra storage as well. The primary suite is a true retreat w/huge walk-in closet & double vanity master bath w/deluxe shower. All stainless stee
4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $369,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A truck driver was taken to Methodist Fremont Health following a collision between a BNSF train and a semi-trailer truck.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at about 3:51 a.m. April 6 to the 200 block of West 23rd Street for a shoplifting complaint.
Sheriff Terry Wagner said the 27-year-old manager plugged the drains and turned the kitchen faucets on before leaving work for the last time Saturday night.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
The village of Edison, about 45 miles southwest of Kearney, is under a mandatory evacuation order due to a large grass fire, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at approximately 6:09 p.m. April 4 on a vehicle driven by Nicole M. Handschuh, 29, of Fremont.
This weekend, The Pathfinder Chorus will take audiences down a musical memory lane.
Kids, it’s time to put on your running shoes because egg hunt season is here.
Some students come to school but never attend class; hallways and bathrooms smell like marijuana and the smoke sets off fire alarms; and teachers have been injured while breaking up fights, according to students and staff members.
Eugene Hunke