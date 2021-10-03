4 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $369,900

 Skip to main content
Jim Morrison, M: 402-669-3021, jim.morrison@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Here is a very nice West facing walkout ranch in the always popular neighborhood of The Grove. Fantastic location near shopping, restaurants and located in the award winning Elkhorn School District. The main floor layout offers brand new LVP flooring & fresh paint in the formal living room & dining room plus the great room which has soaring ceilings and a flooring to ceiling fireplace. The owner's suite is complete with a walk-in closet, cathedral ceilings and full bath with double vanities, a whirlpool tub plus a shower. Two additional bedrooms plus a main floor laundry. This home offers handicap accessibility via a wheel chair ramp at the front door, a wheel chair lift at the basement stairs and a zero entry shower in the lower level. The lower level also offers a 4th bedroom with a walk-in closet, a large rec room with a bar area and flex room perfect for office space, exercise equipment, music room, etc

